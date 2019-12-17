Previous
Wheinachtsmärkte by ctst
Photo 991

Wheinachtsmärkte

Dupa facultate (intalnire nu prea productiva cu Emilia si Suad) am mers la târgurile de Craciun de la Heumarkt, Alter Markt, Neumarkt. Atmosfera a fost magica. Am mâncat Wurst si CARTOFI prajiti la Neumarkt.
17th December 2019 17th Dec 19

Cătălina

@ctst
