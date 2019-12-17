Sign up
Photo 991
Wheinachtsmärkte
Dupa facultate (intalnire nu prea productiva cu Emilia si Suad) am mers la târgurile de Craciun de la Heumarkt, Alter Markt, Neumarkt. Atmosfera a fost magica. Am mâncat Wurst si CARTOFI prajiti la Neumarkt.
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
Cătălina
@ctst
999
photos
2
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L29
Taken
17th December 2019 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
