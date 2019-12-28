Previous
Learning again by ctst
Photo 989

Learning again

Am fost la cumparaturi la Aldi, ne-am plimbat prin Flohmarkt-ul de langa camin, am invatat un curs pentru examen, am mâncat platou si salata de somon si rucola cum mancam in București.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Cătălina

@ctst
