Previous
Next
Canopy Walk Way by cupofteajudy
198 / 365

Canopy Walk Way

Nigel doesn't like heights but he managed the Canopy Walk Way which consists of 7 rope bridges way-up above the tree tops. Kakum National Park, Ghana
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise