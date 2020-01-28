Previous
Duakwa Rehabilitation Centre by cupofteajudy
Duakwa Rehabilitation Centre

With the Women’s Ministries team delivering food parcels to be distributed to the families who attend the Rehab with their children.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Judith ❤️🙏

@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
