Previous
Next
Rockson's birthday by cupofteajudy
202 / 365

Rockson's birthday

Nigel baked a cake for Rockson, one of our neighbours on the compound, and we celebrated with his family. His grandson wanted to blow the candle out.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise