Previous
Next
Autumn colours by cupofteajudy
211 / 365

Autumn colours

I love to sit on my balcony and gaze out at the different trees. I have been watching this particular one change colour.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise