Karl's Birthday by cupofteajudy
215 / 365

Karl's Birthday

First year that we haven't physically seen him on his birthday but we were able to chat via WhatsApp. Photo taken last Christmas 2019 when he joined us here in Ghana.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Judith ❤️🙏

@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
