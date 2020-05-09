Sign up
No we don’t cheat!!
Three lovely youngsters playing a traditional game. When I asked who cheated the most - they erupted into laughter.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
Pat Thacker
Haha brilliant, my money is on the one on the left - very shifty looking!
June 5th, 2020
