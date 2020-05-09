Previous
No we don’t cheat!! by cupofteajudy
No we don’t cheat!!

Three lovely youngsters playing a traditional game. When I asked who cheated the most - they erupted into laughter.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
Pat Thacker
Haha brilliant, my money is on the one on the left - very shifty looking!
June 5th, 2020  
