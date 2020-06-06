Previous
Ingenuity by cupofteajudy
Ingenuity

When you can't afford to go to the gym or buy weights THEN you make your own. The lads next-door have built themselves a weight-bench and their weights are old paint tins filled with cement.
6th June 2020

Judith

@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
