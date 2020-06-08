Sign up
226 / 365
Under the moon of love 💕
Well not quite! We sat outside at 6.08am and had our breakfast - the sky was blue and the moon still visible. I did try to see if I could locate any astronauts or SpaceX circumnavigating the moon but to no avail.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
273
photos
11
followers
5
following
61% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Daily Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
8th June 2020 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
