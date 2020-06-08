Previous
Next
Under the moon of love 💕 by cupofteajudy
226 / 365

Under the moon of love 💕

Well not quite! We sat outside at 6.08am and had our breakfast - the sky was blue and the moon still visible. I did try to see if I could locate any astronauts or SpaceX circumnavigating the moon but to no avail.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise