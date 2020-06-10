Previous
Crown of thorns by cupofteajudy
249 / 365

Crown of thorns

The lads next door moved my plant pots from my balcony to this open space where they bathe in the sun and enjoy the rain. This morning, just before we left for the office, I noticed how much better my plants are faring in their new location.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
Photo Details

