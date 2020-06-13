Sign up
292 / 365
Eating out
Our normal Saturday morning routine is to go to Accra Mall, visit a few of our favourite shops to window shop, get our weekly food shop from ShopRite and, today, we decided to have lunch in one of the restaurants.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
