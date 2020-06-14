Previous
Spider Lily by cupofteajudy
Spider Lily

Growing in abundance outside most of the bungalows on the compound is this beautiful plant - Lycoris albifora - white spider lily.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Judith ❤️🙏

@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
