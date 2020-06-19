Sign up
Previous
Next
298 / 365
40 winks
We have a few chickens on our compound that wander around aimlessly. From my balcony I could see this one catching a sneaky 40 winks.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
355
photos
10
followers
3
following
81% complete
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Daily Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
19th June 2020 12:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
