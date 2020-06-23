Previous
Birthday/Father's Day treat
Birthday/Father's Day treat

We are in our favourite restaurant called Pinocchio and, during lockdown, it has been redecorated plain white but with fabulous colourful artwork on the walls - this adds the colour/contrast.
23rd June 2020

Judith ❤️🙏

cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
Pat Thacker
Lovely colourful artwork. I bet it looks great against the white decor.
June 23rd, 2020  
