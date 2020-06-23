Sign up
Birthday/Father's Day treat
We are in our favourite restaurant called Pinocchio and, during lockdown, it has been redecorated plain white but with fabulous colourful artwork on the walls - this adds the colour/contrast.
23rd June 2020
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
361
photos
10
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Daily Project
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
Lovely colourful artwork. I bet it looks great against the white decor.
June 23rd, 2020
