Rice
A retired friend very kindly sent us money to be utilized the way we best felt fit - so we bought 10 bags of 5kg rice to be distributed to the families on our compound.
27th June 2020
Judith ❤️🙏
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019.
367
photos
10
followers
3
following
