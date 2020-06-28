Previous
Knock Knock by cupofteajudy
Knock Knock

This gate is the first thing that catches my eye as I exit our compound - whether by foot or in the car. I have never seen it open, nor any sign of life near it. It fascinates me! what's on the other side?
Judith ❤️🙏

@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
