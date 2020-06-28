Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
307 / 365
Knock Knock
This gate is the first thing that catches my eye as I exit our compound - whether by foot or in the car. I have never seen it open, nor any sign of life near it. It fascinates me! what's on the other side?
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
369
photos
10
followers
3
following
84% complete
View this month »
300
301
302
303
304
305
306
307
Latest from all albums
303
46
15
304
305
306
47
307
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Project
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close