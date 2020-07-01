Sign up
310 / 365
Ghostbusters?
No flat was sprayed to kill off mosquitos 👍
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
373
photos
10
followers
3
following
Pat Thacker
Haha he looks a bit scary 😱 The mozzies must be a nuisance so I'm glad they've been zapped.
July 1st, 2020
