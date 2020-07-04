Flowers

I can remember, as a child, our elderly next-door neighbour had the most beautiful rose garden but she didn't believe that fresh flowers or plants should be in the house. Her home was covered in plastic flowers and pot plants. I can still see the plastic rubber plants, the hanging baskets of plastic spider plants in the porchway and red horrible silk roses in the front room. I always think of her when I see artificial flowers and plants of any kind. 🙂 Here in Ghana I haven't, as yet, seen any fresh flowers or potted plants inside peoples homes - even restaurants and hotels display lavish artificial creations. Most stores sell and display artificial flowers like Covent Garden and there is always people buzzing around them like bees. Today, we visited Melcom Superstore and this photo is just a fraction of the flowers for sale. My elderly neighbour would highly approve 👍