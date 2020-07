I spy with.....

I have been sitting in an office all day so desperately needed to feel the sun on my face. When we arrived home I made a cuppa and sat outside on the balcony 😎😎😎 From my chair I could see through the decorative wall (don’t know the correct term for the wall) out on to the compound and just loved the different shades of brown and the added addition of rain water πŸ’¦ always makes a view appealing.