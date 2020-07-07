Sign up
Sunset
I love this time of the day as the sun is setting, there is a gentle breeze, the sky is a beautiful colour and the compound is quiet.
I'm going to go in now as the mosquitoes also enjoy this time of the day too ☺️ and it's not the sunset they are admiring!!!
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
Photo Details
