Previous
Next
Sunset by cupofteajudy
316 / 365

Sunset

I love this time of the day as the sun is setting, there is a gentle breeze, the sky is a beautiful colour and the compound is quiet.

I'm going to go in now as the mosquitoes also enjoy this time of the day too ☺️ and it's not the sunset they are admiring!!!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise