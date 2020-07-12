Previous
Next
Sunday shoes by cupofteajudy
321 / 365

Sunday shoes

Not mine!!! The girls at Church make me smile 😊 they arrive wearing flip-flops then change into their Sunday dancing shoes.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Judith ❤️🙏

ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise