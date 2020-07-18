Sign up
327 / 365
Mirror mirror on the wall
We went to a Craft Fayre this morning, first one since I've been here, and enjoyed a latte and a browse around the stalls. This was my purchase - a mirror to go on the wall in the lounge once the walls have been painted.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
2
0
Judith ❤️🙏
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
Pat Thacker
It's really nice and I love your hands taking the shot!
July 18th, 2020
Judith ❤️🙏
@pattyblue
thank you - there were some fabulous mirrors so much bigger than to this one. I am not an ornament, jewellery, fashion person nor do I like too much 'stuff' around the place. I love it in other people's homes but can't cope with it in my own - I'm rather tame 🙂 However, this mirror is big enough to hang on the wall and small enough to, eventually, bring back home.
July 18th, 2020
