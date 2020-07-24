Sign up
Relax and Breathe
Some of the hotels are beginning to open. Labardi Beach Hotel is our preference - it's 'us' time where nobody knows us ☺️ and nobody bothers us 😎
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Judith ❤️🙏
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019.
