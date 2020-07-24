Previous
Relax and Breathe by cupofteajudy
333 / 365

Relax and Breathe

Some of the hotels are beginning to open. Labardi Beach Hotel is our preference - it's 'us' time where nobody knows us ☺️ and nobody bothers us 😎
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Judith ❤️🙏

@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
