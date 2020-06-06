Sign up
40 / 365
Dress shopping
My sister-in-law very kindly sent me money for my birthday last month - today was the first opportunity to buy some cooler dresses to wear.
The lady was happy for me to remove my facemask for the photo.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Judith ❤️🙏
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
