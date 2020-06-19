Previous
Zooming in by cupofteajudy
44 / 365

Zooming in

Whilst sitting in the kitchen checking and preparing my camera for a wedding we are attending tomorrow - I discovered a button on the side of camera that, once pressed, zooms in automatically on a subject - this morning’s practice subject? Nigel 😂
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Photo Details

