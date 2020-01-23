Sign up
Mortar
Young lad in Somanya making a Mortar which ingredients are placed in to be ground/crushed.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019.
268
photos
11
followers
5
following
Views
5
Album
Ghana Times
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
23rd January 2020 8:43am
