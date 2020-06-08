Previous
Oranges galore by cupofteajudy
Oranges galore

One of the mechanics (Sammy) his family owns an orchard near Cape Coast and these oranges are fresh from the trees.

They also remind of the moon
Judith ❤️🙏

