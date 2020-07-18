Previous
Morning latte. by cupofteajudy
19 / 365

Morning latte.

We visited the W.E.B. Dubois Centre this morning for a Craft Fayre. In the centre grounds is this rustic bar/cafe - we sat for a while, relaxed, soaked up the serene atmosphere and enjoyed a latte.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

ace
Pat Thacker
It looks lovely there, a perfect setting for a coffee and some relaxation.
July 18th, 2020  
Judith ❤️🙏 ace
@pattyblue it's comforting/peaceful to sit somewhere and be invisible for a while.
July 18th, 2020  
