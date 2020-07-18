Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
Morning latte.
We visited the W.E.B. Dubois Centre this morning for a Craft Fayre. In the centre grounds is this rustic bar/cafe - we sat for a while, relaxed, soaked up the serene atmosphere and enjoyed a latte.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@cupofteajudy
Photos taken on my Huawei P30 and Canon Powershot SX720 HS. Moved to Accra, Ghana October, 2019. Just keeping it simple :-)
396
photos
10
followers
4
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Latest from all albums
322
323
324
325
326
50
19
327
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Ghana Times
Taken
18th July 2020 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Thacker
It looks lovely there, a perfect setting for a coffee and some relaxation.
July 18th, 2020
Judith ❤️🙏
ace
@pattyblue
it's comforting/peaceful to sit somewhere and be invisible for a while.
July 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close