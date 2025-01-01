Next
Dolls cot by curlymop
Dolls cot

Daughter got a doll for Christmas which she loved so we picked her up a cheap second hand for it. She was delighted.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Kerry Johnson

@curlymop
