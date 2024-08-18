Previous
Custom Home Wilton Avenue by customhomebuilderadelaide
Custom Home Wilton Avenue

Custom designed to maximize space on a subdivided allotment, the owners of this home have included all the features without breaking the budget. Internally there are three well sized bedrooms, with two being on a separate wing with their own three-way bathroom. The master suite speaks for itself, with its own study area and walk-around robe, which connects to an ensuite complete with double basins and a large open rain shower. The kitchen, meals and family areas are as open as they come, seamlessly connecting onto an expansive entertainers deck via large bi-folding café doors. Also achieved externally, was a double garage with complete drive through access; another feature specifically requested by the owners.
Aaron Sugars

@customhomebuilderadelaide
Manager at Regent Homes Australia.
