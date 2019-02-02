Previous
Next
Witchy Blue Shoes by cutekitty
Photo 1411

Witchy Blue Shoes

I have been busy this week renovating and repainting my 'Witchy family'...….finished varnishing this one this afternoon.....ready for her summer season hanging around outside the front door...……..a sort of 'greeter'......I have others.....!
2nd February 2019 2nd Feb 19

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Having been on 365 for just over a year now, I thought it about time I completed this section..... I live with my husband, Swillin'...
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Did Mr Flynn pose for this???
February 2nd, 2020  
Kitty Hawke ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond haha...….near relation !
February 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise