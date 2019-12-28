Previous
Next
Black Catpurse..... by cutekitty
Photo 1710

Black Catpurse.....

...a lovely belated Xmas gift from my son Karl. His brother is down for week and brought presents from him. He is staying with us for two weeks in March......so lots to catch up on then.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
Having been on 365 for just over a year now, I thought it about time I completed this section..... I live with my husband, Swillin'...
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise