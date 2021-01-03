Previous
Essential maintenance.... by cutekitty
Essential maintenance....

.......which includes new masts.......big BIG job.....There is a huge amount of work going on in the harbour at the moment, getting ready for the hoped for summer rush of tourists........maybe.......another backfill pic...
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
SwChappell ace
Cool capture and very cool looking harbour
February 24th, 2021  
