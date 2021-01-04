Previous
Next
The seaward side.... by cutekitty
1 / 365

The seaward side....

.....of Charlestown Harbour......blocked off at the moment as a large section of the seawall collapsed during the recent storms.....huge amount of work going on to repair it.....This is another backfill.......
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise