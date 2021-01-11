Previous
These boots are made for........ by cutekitty
5 / 365

These boots are made for........

...........me....me......they are all mine !
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
