The Jungle.....
.....and not MY jungle! This pic was taken recently on a visit to The Lost Gardens of Heligan which is just up the road from where we live. We have a 'Locals Pass' and go there frequently.....although at the moment it is closed because of Lockdown.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
9
photos
24
followers
41
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
28th November 2019 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
gardens
,
jungle
,
ferns
