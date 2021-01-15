Previous
The Jungle..... by cutekitty
The Jungle.....

.....and not MY jungle! This pic was taken recently on a visit to The Lost Gardens of Heligan which is just up the road from where we live. We have a 'Locals Pass' and go there frequently.....although at the moment it is closed because of Lockdown.
Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
