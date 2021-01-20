Previous
Camelia..... by cutekitty
15 / 365

Camelia.....

.....trying to inject a little splash of colour into a very grey, wet, windy and dismal garden today........I have to say that she is struggling to do so !!!!!
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
4% complete

