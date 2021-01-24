Previous
Alice...... by cutekitty
19 / 365

Alice......

.....one of our (two) cats......rarely seen in daylight..... having a patrol round the bedroom just in case that other pesky feline (Ruby) was loitering with intent.......
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
How dare you call my Ruby cat a pesky feline. :)
January 24th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture ...
January 24th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Hello Alice! Great capture
January 24th, 2021  
