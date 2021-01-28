Previous
Snowdrops...... by cutekitty
23 / 365

Snowdrops......

.....got lots of the dear little flowers coming into bloom now.......
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Pat Knowles ace
Snowdrops are perfect for your magic garden.
January 28th, 2021  
Corinne ace
Love to see those flowers.
January 28th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Are you a galanthophile??
January 28th, 2021  
