23 / 365
Snowdrops......
.....got lots of the dear little flowers coming into bloom now.......
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
23
photos
29
followers
44
following
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
29th January 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
ornaments
,
snowdrops
Pat Knowles
ace
Snowdrops are perfect for your magic garden.
January 28th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Love to see those flowers.
January 28th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Are you a galanthophile??
January 28th, 2021
