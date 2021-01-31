Previous
Fascination..... by cutekitty
26 / 365

Fascination.....

....with my full moon candles. Fortunately she did not go near them.....although she has shown much interest in looking up the chimney.......think she can sometimes hear birds up there !
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
SwChappell ace
Nice collection on the hearth you have, not surprised she is so interested
January 31st, 2021  
