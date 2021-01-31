Sign up
Previous
Next
26 / 365
Fascination.....
....with my full moon candles. Fortunately she did not go near them.....although she has shown much interest in looking up the chimney.......think she can sometimes hear birds up there !
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
365
VR360,D760
29th January 2020 7:19pm
candle
,
car
,
fireplace
,
crystals
,
hearth
SwChappell
ace
Nice collection on the hearth you have, not surprised she is so interested
January 31st, 2021
