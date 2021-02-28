Previous
Paddle boarders by cutekitty
Paddle boarders

......on the Fowey river. Lovely warm and sunny day again....went for a walk around Fowey, it was quite busy with folks wandering and sitting in the sunshine drinking coffee......long may it last (she says hopefully) !
Kitty Hawke

