Looking upriver..... by cutekitty
Looking upriver.....

........from Sunny Corner at Malpas (Cornwall U.K.)........very quiet and empty and some lovely clouds.
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Anja
Lovely view
March 26th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Great view, love the drama the clouds add
March 26th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Awesome clouds.
March 26th, 2021  
