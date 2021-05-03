Sign up
Purple Rose...
I found a space in my last month's page...so decided to fill it up with this lovely little Rose in my garden.
3rd May 2021
3rd May 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
154
photos
51
followers
65
following
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
1st June 2020 12:12pm
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
rose
,
garden
