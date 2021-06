Woods.....

.....well no.....not exactly.......this little wooded area is at the front of our garden just by the road. It was a total jungle two years ago, full of self sown trees, feral shrubs, rampant Crocosmia and a bamboo grove..... I had some help with the hacking and slashing part....but mostly I just dug and dug and pulled and chopped (a small pickaxe came in handy)......I am so pleased with the results now though....a nice shady area with lots of birds living in......