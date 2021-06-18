Sign up
Previous
Next
169 / 365
Baskets.....
.....and a photo bombing garden umbrella........could not get rid of it however hard I tried !!!!! Thank you for your recent lovely comments and FAVs and for putting Rambling Rector on TP and PP yesterday.......much appreciated X
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
169
photos
53
followers
67
following
46% complete
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
15th June 2020 1:41pm
Tags
house
,
garden
,
sunshine
,
hanging
,
baskets
Dianne
Love the sign!
June 18th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! "Gin O'clock" - lovely garden with lots of delights for the eye.
June 18th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Well, you need the shade. 😁
June 18th, 2021
