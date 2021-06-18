Previous
Baskets..... by cutekitty
169 / 365

Baskets.....

.....and a photo bombing garden umbrella........could not get rid of it however hard I tried !!!!! Thank you for your recent lovely comments and FAVs and for putting Rambling Rector on TP and PP yesterday.......much appreciated X
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
46% complete

Photo Details

Dianne
Love the sign!
June 18th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! "Gin O'clock" - lovely garden with lots of delights for the eye.
June 18th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Well, you need the shade. 😁
June 18th, 2021  
