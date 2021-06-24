Sign up
Recently repaired....
.........inner harbour wall. Lots of lovely new stones to replace the battered and crumbling ones. The power of the sea indeed.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Kitty Hawke
new
sky
sea
stones
wall
harbour
