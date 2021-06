Old harbour

Following on from yesterday's pic of the beach at Pentewen. This is a pic of part of the old harbour (now long into disuse). There was a narrow train track which led from St Austell (5 miles away) which brought the china clay down to harbour side.....there is still a lot of (very rusted) machinery dotted about and the remains of the harbour walls. Thank you all for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic ....much appreciated X