Previous
Next
Bottle Brush plant..... by cutekitty
198 / 365

Bottle Brush plant.....

......I don't know it's 'technical name'.......much prefer the 'descriptive' one.....
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
A lovely scene with the pops of red!
July 17th, 2021  
Dianne
Nice!
July 17th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Also in your property? It must be full of bees and birds enjoying all those beautiful flowers.
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise