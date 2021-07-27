More......

Previous
208 / 365

......summer bunting.......this is one of the little streets in Gorran Haven where we gigged last weekend. Lovely little coastal village, just a few essential shops and cafes and several fabulous beaches.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Kitty Hawke

